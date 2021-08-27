More than 35 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1-107th Air Operations Battalion, headquartered in Tullahoma, left for an 11-month deployment to the Horn of Africa this past weekend.
The Guardsmen traveled to Fort Hood, Texas, on Sunday to undergo final mobilization training before arriving at their final duty station in Djibouti and Kenya.
“We’re all very excited for the opportunity to deploy overseas,” said Sgt. Maj. John Maison, the 1-107th’s air traffic operations noncommissioned officer. “We’re looking forward to doing the job we’ve exhaustively trained for over the last year and we are ready to go.”
While deployed to Djibouti, the 1-107th’s will provide tactical air traffic control and airfield management capabilities to various airfields and be able to rapidly deploy throughout the area to establish air traffic control facilities. They will also establish an air traffic control tower and radar team in Kenya.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the 1-107th hosted a departure ceremony at the 30th Troop Command Armory in Tullahoma for family and friends.