Kyle Murphy and Erin Douglas display the two first place awards won by the Tullahoma News at the Tennessee Press Association awards banquet this past week. The paper won nine awards in all.

 Keith Ponder photo

The Tullahoma News brought home the hardware this past week from the Tennessee Press Association Awards held in Nashville, scoring two first place honors for Breaking News Coverage and Best Local Features, while Sportswriter Erin Douglas won two of the state’s top awards for sports photography in her first year of competition.

The News won nine awards in all and finished strong, placing third in the state in its category, which was won by the Nashville Ledger.

