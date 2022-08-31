The Tullahoma News brought home the hardware this past week from the Tennessee Press Association Awards held in Nashville, scoring two first place honors for Breaking News Coverage and Best Local Features, while Sportswriter Erin Douglas won two of the state’s top awards for sports photography in her first year of competition.
The News won nine awards in all and finished strong, placing third in the state in its category, which was won by the Nashville Ledger.
“The staff did a great job this past year, working as a team to give the people of Tullahoma a ‘must read’ publication every week,” said Tullahoma News Executive Editor Duane Sherrill. “It’s good to see our writers honored for what they do, with Kyle Murphy being cited for his work and our former staffer Erin McCullough, now with Channel 2 News, being singled out for awards. It’s also refreshing to see our sportswriter, Erin Douglas recognized for her exceptional photographic skills in this, her first year submitting entries in a very tough TPA competition.”
Douglas captured second and third in the Best Sports Photograph category, winning for “One Giant Lead” which captured a Tullahoma Wildcat hurdling a defender on the way to the ‘Cats winning the state championship.
“To be able to catch this kid mid-jump that high in the air and still capture the surrounding defenders, including the one he leaped over, is really good stuff and takes a tremendous amount of focus,” the judge commented on her photo.
Her second place photo was shared with Paul Henry of Lincoln County as they combined to document, in pictures, the overtime interception that lifted the ‘Cats to victory in the state championship game.
“The series of events here is really good,” the judge wrote. “The process of the catch and the emotion afterward are all a part of one big story, and it's captured here.”
As for the first place awards garnered by The News, the Best Features category saw the features “Spirit of Ghost Army lives on at Camp Forrest” by Kyle Murphy and “Coach Olive wins 200th game at Wildcat helm” by Erin Douglas combine to win top spot in the state.
“Enjoyed reading these,” the judge wrote. “The historical pieces, the paper’s aesthetic choice for signifying article jumps, and the photos throughout made this a good read.”
The Breaking News category was a combination of stories and photos by most of the Tullahoma News staff and covered the December tornado that tore through part of the city in what was the first ever tornado recorded in Tullahoma during the month of December.
“Great entry that is well written and pack with lots of information that the readers need to know,” the judge wrote. “The lead is pretty strong and the personal stories are also good to include in such accounts.”
The awards luncheon was held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville and was attended by Kyle Murphy, Erin Douglas and Publisher Keith Ponder.
While there they also collected third in Best Special Issue or Section “A Century in the Making”; third in Investigative Reporting for “Inside labor strife at AEDC”; fourth in Headline Writing; fourth in Coronavirus News Coverage; and fifth in Best News Reporting for “AEDC goes on strike.”
Reciprocal judging was done with another state’s association. This year, the Hoosier State Press Association of Indiana judged 1,130 entries from 67 of the Tennessee Press Association’s 133 member newspapers.
Other Lakeway Publishing award winners included the Manchester Times getting fifth in Best Sports Photography and first in Investigative Reporting for its story “Mayor secretly works to close animal control.” The Herald Chronicle placed in third in the Editorials – Meeman Winner category.
Morristown’s Citizen Tribune also walked away with some awards from the TPA, which included: First in Best Feature Photograph; second in Best Sports Photography; third in Best Special Issue or Section; third in Headline Writing; fifth in Best Breaking News Coverage; Second in Best News Photograph; fifth in Best News Reporting; and second in Coronavirus News Coverage.