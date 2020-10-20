The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a change order for more than $40,000 on the current construction of the new police station to allow for the repaving of a portion of West Grundy Street.
At the Oct. 12 meeting of the city board, City Administrator Jennifer Moody recommended the board approve the change order, set at $40,076 to “support repairs and repaving” on the portion of West Grundy Street where the new police station is located.
According to the memo on the subject, the city requested milling and paving work necessary on the adjacent segment of West Grundy Street be completed by American Constructors’ paving subcontractor, Tinsley Asphalt. American Constructors is the construction firm currently erecting the city’s new police station.
The request comes as Tinsley Asphalt is already “mobilized” in the area, working on-site to complete the police station’s new parking areas and repaving the alleyway previously used by police vehicles and city hall employees.
“The coordination of these paving activities will result in a better quality repair and repaving than if each repair of the intersecting roadways were completed by separate contractors working independently,” Moody said in the memo.
The cost was initially listed at $38,000, according to Moody; however, she found the actual total cost of adding this segment of paving to the bill included the general contractor’s fee and additional bonding insurance required with the additional roadway paving.
The cost breakdown includes $34,584 for the paving and striping work from Tinsley Asphalt and several items from American Constructors: a 10% overhead fee, valued at $3,458.40; another 5% fee, $1,729.20; insurance at .08/$100, $28; and a bond, $277.
The board approved the change order unanimously.