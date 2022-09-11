The Tullahoma Fire Department hosted their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb early Thursday morning at Wilkins Stadium. The firefighters serpentined the length of the bleachers up and down for the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs to commemorate the fallen first responders on the scene of this heart-wrenching day 21 years ago.
TFD conducted the annual memorial stair climb honoring the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. That day saw thousands of Americans killed when four commercial airplanes were hijacked in a coordinated attack on the United States.
The Thursday morning ceremony began with a special performance of “Amazing Grace” by a bagpiper. The presentation of the colors by the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps JROTC program and the singing of the national anthem by the Tullahoma High School show choir followed. The firefighters suited up and took to the stadium stairs.
TFD was joined by the Shelbyville Fire Department and climbers from Manchester Fire Department and Moore County Fire Department and over 45 JROTC members. Each participant snaked through the bleachers a total of five times to pay tribute to the 110 flights of stairs climbed.
“We had Shelbyville fire department, Tullahoma Fire Department, a gentleman from Moore County fire department, one of our reserves who is full time at Manchester fire department also climbed,” said Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson. “Plus all of the Junior ROTC’s. Our Fire Marshal’s wife also walked it. She participated and she was one of the only civilians. She is a first responder as well, but she volunteered to come and participate.”
The ROTC Program was a main part of the ceremony. Members raised the flag, presented the colors, read names of the deceased and even participated in the climb.
“JROTC is our future. They are who will possibly be going into the military.” Pearson said. “With the JROTC and having them involved, there was a lot of military effort during that time. Having JROTC is just a perfect match with what we are doing.”
JROTC commander and USMC retired Col. Jeffrey Johnson even took part in the climb while wearing NYPD and NYFD apparel.
“We talk about patriotism and the love of country and the love and honor and respect for our country,” Johnson said. “This is a part of our history. 9/11 is a significant pivotal point in that line of history and it is very important that they understand and learn about the 9/11 attacks.”
All of the high school students were born after the 9/11 attacks. Johnson believes that it is important to teach and remember these significant events of our country's history.
“I was not born yet when Pearl Harbor happened but it was important for me to learn about it because, again, it is part of our history.” Johnson said. “You understand and learn about the sacrifices that people before you made. That inspires you to dig down deeper and press on and don’t let them down. Kind of like a torch bearer situation.”
Assistant Chief Jasen Damron believes that it is important to host it at the high school for the student involvement and to keep the memory alive for years to come.
“We thought that it was a good idea to include the students. Most of these kids weren’t born when this event happened.” Damron said. “It is not taught enough in school, so we are trying to keep it alive and follow the standard across the country to keep this in their forethoughts and in their mind for all the first responders and all the civilians.”
As a first responder and civilian, the world changed following the attacks. Firefighter and first responder protocols were changed. Damron believes that 9/11 gave the public a look into the lives of first responders and the risks they take when they put on their uniforms.
“I think across the country as firefighters in general, it opened up a broad look as not so much the firefighters but the citizens and the public looking at it to see what we actually do and the risks we do take to protect our cities and areas that we live in.” Damron said. “We use this event as a remembrance and reminder.”
The Tullahoma Fire Department plans to continue their tradition for years to come.
“This is our third year and yes we do plan on trying to promote this event and get more fire departments within our area to get involved.” Pearson said. “This year we did get a few more to come and hopefully next year we will have a few more than that.”
Patriot Day, which is the official observance of the 9/11 attacks, will be observed in Tullahoma and Manchester Sunday with ceremonies in the morning and evening.
The 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks will be commemorated at the Tullahoma Fire Department with the annual ringing of the bell to recalls those who died in the attacks. Held at Station #1 at 613 S Jackson St, Tullahoma, the event will begin with the form up at 7:30 a.m. and will be followed by a welcome and a moment of silence. The pledge and the National Anthem will then be held followed at 7:42 a.m. by the bell ringing. The Tullahoma event is to conclude at 7:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
The second observance will be at the Coffee County Veterans Building in Manchester. The public is invited to attend the annual Manchester Patriot Day Ceremony, which will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA), and will honor the service and dedication of all our local first responder departments.
The event will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. Coffee County Commissioner Claude Morse, and Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers, will serve as Masters of Ceremonies.
The public is urged to join their three CCVA member organizations - American Legion Gold Star Post 78; Coffee County DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 90; and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) All-American Post 10904 – in honoring area first responders.