The Tullahoma Fire Department hosted their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb early Thursday morning at Wilkins Stadium. The firefighters serpentined the length of the bleachers up and down for the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs to commemorate the fallen first responders on the scene of this heart-wrenching day 21 years ago.

TFD conducted the annual memorial stair climb honoring the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. That day saw thousands of Americans killed when four commercial airplanes were hijacked in a coordinated attack on the United States.