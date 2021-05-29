The physicians, nurses and staff of the Pediatric Center of Tullahoma have been serving the community with all healthcare needs for over 25 years.
Dr. Richard Vaughn first joined the Pediatric Center of Tullahoma in 2000 and has been meeting the healthcare needs of the children since then by putting the need of the child first.
“We see everything from newborns to college-aged people,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry from David Lipscomb University in 1992. He received his medical degree from the University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine in Memphis in 1997 and completed his residency at East Tennessee State University before moving back and starting at The Pediatric Center of Tullahoma.
Recently, Vaughn was named as Tullahoma’s Finest Pediatrician for 2020. He said while the recognition was nice it doesn’t change much as the philosophy of the practice is about quality over quantity when it comes to patient care.
“We try to take more time with our patients and be more interactive, more social and develop those relationships rather than seeing you and getting you out the door,” Vaughn said.
He added he always tells his patients that he, behind their parents and grandparents, has the next most investment in them and wants them to do well and be productive members of society.
“We care about our patients and I think most of our patients know and understand that,” he said.
In 2016, Vaughn took over the practice from Dr. Shirley Bard when she decided to retire. He said it was nice when he was coming up as he was able ask Bard questions and pick her brain about anything.
“It was a nice security blanket to have,” Vaughn said. “Now that I’m older I play the same role with the nurse practitioners here.”
Vaughn works with two certified nurse practitioners Yvette Parsley and Melissa Perry.
Parsley has been working at the pediatric center since November 2017. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 2002 and got her master’s degree at the same university. Before she joined the practice she worked as a bedside nurse in intensive cares and a nurse practitioner in a family practice setting.
Parsley said she joined the practice because she always enjoyed seeing children and the timing was right as she was starting her family.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here as it’s a good place to work and good people to work with,” Parsley said. “It’s been a good experience.”
Perry joined the practice in August 2019 and has been working as a nurse practitioner for over two years. Before joining, Perry worked as a nurse for 26 years ranging from an ER nurse, a flight nurse and serving as ICU Director.
She first became an LPN before attending Motlow State Community College to earn her associate’s degree. She then moved on to the University of Alabama in Huntsville for her bachelor’s degree and earned her master’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University.
Perry was already familiar with the Pediatric Center of Tullahoma as her children were patients and she had her clinical rotations at the practice. So when the opening came up she said it was an easy decision and it worked out great.
“If I’ve known that working with kids would be so much fun, I would have done it sooner,” Perry said.
The Pediatric Center of Tullahoma is located at 710 Kings Lane and its business hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment can call 455-7044. For more information go to pediatriccenteroftullahoma.com or go to the practice’s Facebook page.