Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams recently released a statement reflecting on his first year of service.
The statement has been reprinted in full below:
“I wanted to take a moment and address this great community about some of the things we have had going on at the Tullahoma Police Department since being here. I have been your Chief for a little over a year, and wow, has the time flown.
“Since being named the Chief at the TPD, I have been very fortunate to share my vision, expectations, and planning on how can achieve them with our great men and women who serve this agency and our community.
“While we have undertaken the task reviewing and changing some of or procedures and capabilities, some of the things we moved quickly to address upon arriving were to upgrade our capabilities equipment-wise and training-wise. This has included purchasing new Tasers, getting officers trained to use them properly.
“We have also dedicated a lot of research and time to updating our communications system and capabilities for our first responders here in Tullahoma. This has been a joint venture with Chief Richard Shasteen of the Tullahoma Fire Department and Director Butch Taylor with Tullahoma Public Works.
“We depend on our radios and the ability to communicate to serve our great town, and I am blessed to be able to work alongside so many great servants here who have worked tirelessly in making this happen.
“We have also sent officers to classes to become instructors in various fields of our profession, which will help us conduct our trainings in house and eventually open our in-service trainings up to other agencies to attend. In turn, this will help foster the excellent working relationships between multiple agencies that is very much needed this day and time.
“Soon we will be transitioning into a new police department home, and I cannot tell you how excited we are and thankful we are for the investment made in us by this community. It will allow us to upgrade and evolve our training capabilities to meet the ever-changing technological demands of our constantly evolving profession.
“Another change for us is we recently have transitioned Patrol Division to 12-hour shifts within the TPD. These shifts allow for more downtime during the week and some weekends off for the officers during their workweeks, which I feel helps make us more attractive for recruiting purposes and helps give our officers more stability as far as balancing their home and work life.
“We have also recently completed our yearly in-service training, which covered topics in de-escalation, crisis intervention, child sex abuse investigations, emergency vehicle operations, and firearms.
“We will be implementing more new technologies within the Tullahoma Police Department, such as body-worn cameras and new software that allows us to ensure that our operating policies and procedures meet the standards for the state and even nationally concerning operating under the best-accepted practices for our field.
“While we are working to improve our capabilities and services, one of the things I want our agency to accomplish is to become an accredited agency over the next several years. Being an accredited agency means we will meet or exceed statewide standards for operating under our profession's best practices.
“This will be a challenge, but it will further our vision and goal for our agency, being a model of efficiency and professionalism. I know we will accomplish these goals and meet the challenges ahead as we are lucky to have so many great and passionate men and women who love this community serving here.
“I also cannot thank this community enough for the support and encouragement our men and women constantly receive it is humbling and a constant reminder of why we do what we do. It is such a blessing to be able to share some of these things with you as I look forward to our continued work alongside my men and women and this community to be the best we can be.”