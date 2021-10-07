The Tullahoma Police Department has received a $15,000 grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to offset some of its operational costs and equipment purchases.
According to TPD Sgt. Rana Pawlowski, the department applied for and received the grant “for the purchase of small equipment and reimbursement for overtime money spent on traffic enforcement details and Saturation Patrols in 2022.” The grant is a 100% reimbursable grant with no local match required, meaning the police department will be able to completely recoup the costs associated with the upcoming saturation patrols next year and the purchased equipment.
The grant is split in two, with one half going toward the overtime costs for officers and the other half going toward the equipment purchase. The equipment includes “supplies, telephone, postage & shipping, occupancy, equipment rental & maintenance and printing & publications.”
The grant period begins Oct. 1 and will end Sept. 30, 2022, according to the grant documents.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the grant purchase at its Monday, Sept. 27, meeting.