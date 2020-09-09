South Jackson Civic Center was recently honored with an award by the Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation.
The Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation (TCPF) presented the South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC) the TCPF September 2020 award for sprucing up the property and facility at 404 S. Jackson Street.
Some of the work done outside the center includes the garden in the roundabout, which was designed, planted and is maintained by Girl Scout Troop 2163.
SJCC Chairman Greg Gressel said the original garden was about 20 feet from the current location and was redesigned and moved to the current location during the new parking lot and light installation. SJCC has plans for a commissioned art piece to be created for the center of the roundabout as well.
TCPF Linda Welty said the organization had planned on presenting the award to SJCC in the spring of this year but had to delay it due to COVID-19. Welty added they wanted to time it with the completion of the tree sculpture, but chainsaw artist Roark Phillips had to leave town to help out with clean-up from the hurricanes.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis was on hand to present the certificate to Gressel and SJCC Operations President Coleen Saunders. Knowis praised their hard work as he presented them with the award.
“You guys do so much for this community, and I want you to know, from the mayor’s office how much we appreciate your work,” Knowis said.
Gressel and Saunders were thankful for the award and said there’s more to come at South Jackson.
Gressel also thanked all the volunteers that have helped at SJCC.
“When you get involved in a local organization, you are voting every day for what kind of community you want to live in,” Gressel said. “We thrive and are dependent on our volunteers and sponsors and we would not function in any other way so it’s a big deal to us.”
He added SJCC has a list of volunteers ready to put in some hours to help. Gressel said SJCC is still looking for volunteers to help keeping the civic center in good shape inside and outside.
Anyone interested in volunteering at SJCC can call 931-455-5321 or email office@southjackson.org.