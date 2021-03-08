Planning for Project Graduation at Tullahoma High School has begun and it is in need of volunteers.
Project Graduation is an annual after-graduation celebration held at high schools across the country as a safe and fun way to celebrate graduation night with fun, food, music, and prizes in a drug and alcohol free environment. This year will mark the event’s 26th year at the high school.
According to organizer Cassie Garibotte, THS Principal Jason Quick informed the Project Graduation committee that for now there is going to be Project Graduation at the high school this year.
“We’re definitely having a prom, graduation and Project Graduation,” Garibotte said. “We are actually able to socially distance at Project Graduation because we have room to go through the entire high school.”
Garibotte said right now Project Graduation is in the planning stages, and understands the reluctancy some people may have about Project Graduation even happening due to the ongoing pandemic.
“I think I lot of people are probably reluctant to think that things are still going to happen because of COVID and the situations we’re in right now but it is on,” Garibotte said. “When I started I said ‘we’re going to plan this and go full steam ahead,’ because whether it gets to happen at the high school or somewhere else it’s still going to happen.”
Project Graduation committee member Donna Garner said Project Graduation is a big benefit for seniors as it gives them something safe to do after graduation. She added that some kids may not know about Project Graduation and what it is all about.
“All in all it is a very special event, which from what I understand some kids do not even know about,” Garner said. “They might have heard about it, but they have no idea what it is about.”
While Project Graduation has been holding various fundraisers, Garner said the event still needs volunteers to help with fundraising and coordinating the event.
“We need parents to help coordinating these fundraisers and reaching out to the businesses about their donations of food and prizes,” Garner said. “Most of all we will need to actually coordinate the night. Many workers are needed for that night.”
Garibotte said the ultimate goal for Project Graduation is to make sure the seniors have a good night to celebrate graduating.
“Our goal is to have good prizes, good funding and making it a good night for the teens,” Garibotte said.
Garibotte said anyone who wants to help out with Project Graduation is encouraged to attend the Project Graduation committee meetings. The meetings are held twice a month on Mondays at 6 p.m. in the THS lecture hall. For more information go to the THS Project Graduation Class of 2021 Facebook page.