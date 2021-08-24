The Associated Press released its first Top 10 poll of this season Monday with Tullahoma sitting at third in the state in 4A following its 28-14 win at 6A Shelbyville during its season opener. The spot is where Tullahoma last appeared following their 10-0 season in 2020 which ended in the second round of the state playoffs with a home loss to Nolensville, 15-14. Despite the loss, Shelbyville was able to garner a single Top Ten vote from an AP voter.
Also a familiar face in the Top 10 was Elizabethton which started 4A ranked at number one followed by perennial powerhouse Greenville at number-two. Pearl Cohn, which is now a region foe for Tullahoma and is on their schedule this year, is ranked just behind the Wildcats at four after crushing Cane Ridge 38-19 in their season opener – the win impressive enough to even garner Pearl Cohn a first place vote. Marshall County crept into the Top 10 in the number 10 spot in the 4A standings.
While falling to Cascade in their first game of the season, Moore County still made an appearance in the 1A Top Ten at number eight. Fayetteville, which put Moore County out of the playoffs last year on the way to winning the state title, is ranked second behind Peabody. South Pittsburg is third in the 1A poll.
The following is the poll in its entirety with the number of first place votes and win-loss in parenthesis followed by the voting points as tallied by the AP media members across the state in the poll. Tullahoma News is a voting member of the weekly poll.