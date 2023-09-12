Tullahoma Fire Department’s reserve firefighter Jeremy Taylor rings the bell on the vintage fire truck in the traditional 3-4-3 pattern to represent the 343 FDNY members who lost their lives assisting evacuations of the North and South towers of the World Trade Center.
For the morning of Sept. 11, the Tullahoma Fire Department took a moment to pause and remember the lives of the 343 firefighters, as well as the eight EMTs/paramedics, 60 police officers and the 2,997 civilians who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks 22 years ago.
TFD has held the 9/11 ceremony annually to reflect on the day that changed the nation, to never forget the heroes who perished and to remember the selflessness, courage and unity that defined the response to the attacks.
The ceremony took place at Fire Station #1 at Fire Station No. 1 at 613 S Jackson St. on Monday morning. At 7:30 a.m., the members of the fire department, EMS and police department formed up as Toby Keith’s "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" played. Acting Fire Chief Larry Sloan welcomed those in attendance to the annual ceremony. Sloan said Mayor Ray Knowis was scheduled to deliver remarks but was unable to attend so he delivered the remarks.
“Personally, this is a day I’ve come to dread, not because of the events that occurred that day, but because I don’t know how we adequately memorialize the acts of courage that happened. I don’t know how to memorialize and honor the level of courage and sacrifice that was displayed that day. Firefighters, police and emergency personnel who ran into an incident knowing that the odds of them coming out were very grim. That’s symbolic of the job that emergency responders perform every day.”
After a moment of silence, the American flag was raised for salute before being flown at half-mast in recognition of Patriot Day by TFD engineers Greg Griffin and Wade Evans. Reserves firefighter Jeremy Taylor then rang the bell on the vintage fire truck parked next to the flag pole in the traditional 3-4-3 pattern, representing the 343 FDNY members who lost their lives assisting evacuations of the North and South towers of the World Trade Center.
Concluding the Patriot Day Commemoration was the presentation of the Patriot Award to honor one member of the Tullahoma fire and police departments by American Legion Post 43. Post 43 Commander Marcus Walden presented the award to Tullahoma Police Officer Kennon Holder and Fire Engineer Tim Tucker. Holder was recognized for his work in narcotic cases, investing himself to be a better officer and brings a positive attitude to his position and sets an example of work ethic to his fellow officers. Tucker, who was not able to attend, was recognized for his efforts as Senior Engineer on c-shift, as well as taking it upon himself to help prepare younger firefighters.