For the morning of Sept. 11, the Tullahoma Fire Department took a moment to pause and remember the lives of the 343 firefighters, as well as the eight EMTs/paramedics, 60 police officers and the 2,997 civilians who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

TFD has held the 9/11 ceremony annually to reflect on the day that changed the nation, to never forget the heroes who perished and to remember the selflessness, courage and unity that defined the response to the attacks.

