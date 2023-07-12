Spc. Jackson Jacobs NG

Spc. Jackson Jacobs, a joint fire support specialist with the Tennessee National Guard’s Regimental Fires Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, navigates an obstacle course, Feb. 25, as part of the Tennessee State Best Warrior Competition, which took place at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site. Jacobs won the state competition and is traveling to Alaska to compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in July.

 Staff Sgt. Timothy Tupper U.S. Army National Guard photo

Every year, hundreds of Army National Guardsmen from across the United States’ 54 states and territories compete for a chance to be named the National Guard’s Best Warrior. This year, one of the finalists representing the Southeastern Region of the U.S. is from Coffee County, and he is ready to compete against the best Guardsmen in America at the national competition in Alaska.

For the last year, Spc. Jackson Jacobs, a 20-year-old guardsman who is a joint fire support specialist with the Regimental Fires Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, has been training and preparing for the competition ahead. A graduate of Coffee County Central High School, he has been doing everything necessary to ensure he is representing Tennessee well.

