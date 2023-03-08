Col. Mark Tyndall, 30th Troop Command’s new commander, takes the unit colors from Col. Trent Scates, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, during a change of command ceremony at Tullahoma’s National Guard Armory on Sunday, March 5.
The Tennessee National Guard’s 30th Troop Command conducted a change of command ceremony at Tullahoma’s National Guard Armory on Sunday, March 5.
Col. Jody Miller, a Rockvale resident who has led the unit for nearly four years, relinquished command to Col. Mark Tyndall, a resident of Brentwood.
“It is a great honor to take command of such a prestigious and heralded unit,” Tyndall said. “The 30th Troop Command contains tremendous and unique capabilities for the Tennessee National Guard and the United States Army. It’s humbling to see what the brigade’s men and women have accomplished during both war and domestic operations. I look forward to serving the nation and the great state of Tennessee alongside these phenomenal soldiers.”
Tyndall was Chief of Plans for the Tennessee National Guard and has more than 31 years of military experience. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1991 as an Air Defense Stinger Missile Gunner and then commissioned through Clemson University’s ROTC program in 1996 as an infantry officer.
The 30th Troop Command, which is headquartered in Tullahoma, provides command and control for field artillery, aviation and medical units throughout Tennessee. It is comprised of over 1,500 soldiers.
Miller, who took command of the Tullahoma unit in May 2019, placed heavy emphasis on readiness and ensuring the 30th was trained and equipped to meet any contingency. During his tenure, the 30th deployed more units than any other command in Tennessee at a rate of 66 percent of its subordinate units. During his tenure and during these deployments, the 30th maintained the highest average strength and retention percentage in the state.
Miller will retire from the National Guard this month and plans to elk hunt and golf.