Tullahoma National Guard change in command

Col. Mark Tyndall, 30th Troop Command’s new commander, takes the unit colors from Col.  Trent Scates, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, during a change of command ceremony at Tullahoma’s National Guard Armory on Sunday, March 5.

 Army National Guard photo

The Tennessee National Guard’s 30th Troop Command conducted a change of command ceremony at Tullahoma’s National Guard Armory on Sunday, March 5.

Col. Jody Miller, a Rockvale resident who has led the unit for nearly four years, relinquished command to Col. Mark Tyndall, a resident of Brentwood.

