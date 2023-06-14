Beyond Strength Juneteenth

Beyond Strength LLC’s Juneteenth celebration “Shattered Chains” returns to Tullahoma this weekend from June 16 through 18 at C.D. Stamps and Jefferson Street Park.

“Shattered Chains” will host a three-on-three basketball tournament Friday, June 16, at the Black Top at Jefferson Street Park at 814 S. Jefferson St. Check-in is at 1 p.m. with the tournament starting at 4:30 p.m. The first, second and third place winners will receive their awards on Saturday, June 17, during the main celebrations event. Anyone looking to register can visit here.