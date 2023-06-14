Beyond Strength LLC’s Juneteenth celebration “Shattered Chains” returns to Tullahoma this weekend from June 16 through 18 at C.D. Stamps and Jefferson Street Park.
“Shattered Chains” will host a three-on-three basketball tournament Friday, June 16, at the Black Top at Jefferson Street Park at 814 S. Jefferson St. Check-in is at 1 p.m. with the tournament starting at 4:30 p.m. The first, second and third place winners will receive their awards on Saturday, June 17, during the main celebrations event. Anyone looking to register can visit here.
The main event “Shattered Chains” will also take place at Jefferson Street Park, starting at noon. There will food trucks and vendors, music, live performances from The Hamilton’s, a corn hole tournament and other activities for the entire family. The keynote speaker for this year’s event will be Van Everette. Everette is the host and lead producer for the radio program/podcast “The Scenario Radio Show.”
The final event will be a Father’s Day brunch at C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 S. Jackson St. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The name of the event “Shatter Chains” is based on Psalm 107, according to Beyond Strength’s Jamie Moorehead and Royce Massengill Jr. For more information, visit Beyond Strength’s Facebook page or visit the website at beyondstrengthjrm.com.
About Juneteenth
Juneteenth is regarded as the official end of slavery among Black and African American communities, marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, when enslaved peoples in Texas were informed that they were officially freed men and women in the eyes of the American government—two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln signed the Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, but enslaved Texans remained so until June 19, 1865, when the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union general Gordon Granger brought enforcement of the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the Lone Star State—the last state in the Confederacy with institutional slavery. President Joe Biden signed a bill on June 17, 2021 that made Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday.