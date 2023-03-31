As March came to a close, members of the community spent a day to commemorate and honor its Vietnam Veterans with the Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony, sponsored by the Tullahoma Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The commemoration was set for March 29 to mark the occasion of when the last American troops were pulled out of Vietnam. While many evacuations of ground forces had taken place in the months prior, March 29, 1973, marked the day when the final amount of American troops were lifted out of South Vietnam and set on a course for home. While a few support forces remained until the fall of Saigon in 1975, active duty American forces were all evacuated that late March day in 1973.

