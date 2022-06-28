Tullahoma City Schools will officially operate with a budget over $39 million for the coming fiscal year. At its June 21 meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education formally adopted the proposed $39,978,734 budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
The adopted budget includes $19,340,000 from the state of Tennessee via the Basic Education Program, as well as an estimated $6,520,236 in county tax funds and an estimated $5,037,257 from city tax revenues. The budget also includes a general fund transfer from the city of Tullahoma budget of $4,738,867, which did not see a change from the FY 2022 budget.
During his presentation of the budget, Business Director Jason Ray said in comparison to last year’s budget, this budget will be a 5.66% increase excluding capital expenditures. He added the city’s projection of an increase in both the property tax line and sales tax line will affect TCS positively in the amounts of $134,678 and $485,128 respectively when compared with the previous year’s budget.
Ray said the state appropriations (BEP) estimates an increase in the amount of $1,152,000 or a 6.33% increase. He did note that should the final BEP revenue calculations be different from the information that the school board currently has then the necessary adjustments will be made and be brought back to the board for approval.
Included in the FY23 schools budget is a step raise for eligible employees and a 5% cost of living adjustment for all employees; funding for student-device replacements when devices reach its end of life, an increase by an average of 7.2%, when compared to the FY21 budget, to the appropriate line items due to rising utility costs; an increase in maintenance and repair of buildings to more closely align with the prior years’ expenditures; two buses as previously approved by the board; and additional positions that the board has previously approved are included in the budget.
The FY23 budget also include some of the capital projects the school district plans to fund, including a rebuild of the tennis court at Tullahoma High School, HVAC replacements at East Middle School, a new roof at Bel-Aire Elementary School and resealing and striping the parking lots at the high school, all of which were previously approved by the board.
Ray ended his presentation by thanking the Finance Committee and the many members of leadership that provided their input on the budget proposal.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved and passed the budget unanimously.
The school system’s budget was be sent to the city for inclusion in the overall city budget as required by statute.