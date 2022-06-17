The Tullahoma Animal Shelter will host a community adoption event and fundraiser on June 25 at the Tullahoma Animal Shelter located at 942 Maplewood Ave., Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase hotdog plates, drinks, and special t-shirts at the event with all proceeds going to support medical treatment for dogs in the shelter’s care. Dogs eligible for adoption will be available to play with visitors in the play yard and shelter staff will be on hand to answer questions and assist with on-site adoptions.
“We are encouraging the community to come out and spend the afternoon with us,” said Cheryl Rhoads, Animal Control Supervisor. “We hope that providing more opportunities to meet our dogs will help open doors to place them in forever homes.”
The Tullahoma Animal Shelter currently houses over 45 dogs on site and in foster care, the majority are available for adoption.
“One of our biggest expenses is medical care,” said Rhoads. “Every dollar collected from this event will go to veterinary treatment for the dogs in our care.”
All of the dogs that are sheltered by the staff receive vaccinations, needed medical treatment, are tested and receive heartworm preventative and are spayed or neutered prior to being adopted.
Tullahoma residents and supporters of the shelter are encouraged to visit and participate in the event any time between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The Tullahoma Animal Shelter is located behind Public Works on 942 Maplewood Ave., Tullahoma, TN 37388. Public Works staff will grant entry to event attendees through the gate. Additional details are posted on the Tullahoma Animal Shelter Facebook page.
The Tullahoma Municipal Animal Shelter is an open admission, no-kill shelter located in Tullahoma. The Tullahoma Animal Shelter provides shelter and care for abandoned animals found within the Tullahoma city limits and strives to reunite lost dogs with their families and place unclaimed dogs in good homes. The Tullahoma Animal Shelter was awarded the Municipal Achievement Award for Excellence in Animal Control based on their adoption program.