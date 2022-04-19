Tullahoma High School had an impressive showing at the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Tennessee Leadership Conference in Knoxville last week, with seven students representing the Wildcats in state competition.
The effort was led by sophomore Audrey Todaro, who secured a first-place finish in biomedical laboratory science during the two-day conference, which concluded last Wednesday. By taking the top spot, Todaro has secured a bid to the national competition this summer, which will be held June 22-25 at the Nashville Gaylord Opryland Convention Center.
“First, I have to give all the credit to THS HOSA Advisor Katie Alderman, who has been an unbelievable instructor and a role model for our students,” THS Principal Jason Quick said. “For her students to perform as well as they did at state, it’s not a surprise. Audrey is an absolute rock star, and she has always led the way for our school. I can’t tell you how proud I am of her accomplishments this year.”
In addition to Todaro’s first-place finish, Madelyn Bobo and Ashley Smithson teamed up to finish in the top 10 at the state conference. The pair were able to advance to the second round of the first aid/CPR team.
Other categories of competition that saw Tullahoma students compete were epidemiology (Jayla Bayo), family medicine practitioner (Carlie Baker), health informatics (Mia Thomas) and pharmacology (Kadence Towry).
“I am so proud of our seven students that competed in the HOSA State Leadership Conference,” Alderman said. “It was my first conference as an advisor, so we all learned together, and they did a wonderful job. I am especially proud of Madelyn, Ashley and Audrey for advancing to the skill portion. Audrey came in first place out about 30 high school students from around the state.
“I also want to say that I am super proud of how well our students represented Tullahoma High School with their behavior.”