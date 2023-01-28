Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, hosted by the Tullahoma Sports Council, Inc., and Tullahoma Parks and Recreation, will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at D.W. Wilson Community Center, beginning with a silent auction from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s class of inductees into the hallowed hall will include: coach and community volunteer Mark Moran; TSSAA official and executive Kenneth Pack; football coach, state champion track and field coach Clester Winningham; state champion football coach, athletic director and educator John Olive; softball player, coach and athletic trainer Whitney Darlington Morris; and the 1990 TSSSAA State Champion baseball team. State track champions Brindley Duncan and Lily Storey will also be honored at the event.