K-9 handler Derek Bowles and K-9 unit Storm

The Tullahoma Police Department has been approved to purchase a K-9 from the Manchester Police Department after hiring Manchester K-9 handler Derek Bowles for a position with the Tullahoma Police Department.

With the hiring of a K-9 certified officer, the Tullahoma Police Department was offered the opportunity to purchase Bowles’ K-9, a 5-year old Belgian Malinois named “Storm,” from the Manchester Police Department. Storm is certified in Narcotics Detection, Tracking and Apprehension.

