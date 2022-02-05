More than 4,200 students earned academic performance honors in the fall 2021 semester, being named to the Tennessee Tech University Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, students must attend the university full time and earn a grade point average of at least 3.1 on a 4.0 scale. In addition, almost 800 degrees were awarded. Students came to Tech from 71 of the counties in Tennessee, as well as 15 other states and 13 other countries.
Included in those making the dean’s list at the Cookeville institution from Tullahoma are Cassidy H. Connor, Kelsey Danielle Downs, Trista D. Eggleston, Jackson T. Evans, Raven Hellena Sasing Guilford, Joanna R. Humberd, Savannah Hunter, Grant H. King, Rachel Marie Kurtsinger, Elizabeth G. Lawson, Cullen R. Mcalpin, Aaron T. Neuharth, Sarah Madison Petty, Chloe Ray, Sydney E. Stallings, Jami Lin Stinson, Lacey T. Thomas and Aidan R. Wagner