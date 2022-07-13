The Department of Education released individual district scores Wednesday for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) and End Of Course (EOC) test results.
TCAP scores are based on student comprehension in three different subjects. Third through fifth-grade students are tested in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics and science. Middle school students are tested in the same three subjects, and additionally social studies. EOC scores are based on five subjects at the high school level. Those students are tested on algebra I and II, geometry, English I and II, United States history and biology.
“This year, Tullahoma City Schools had a 98.4 percent participation rate in these end-of-year assessments, and we are proud of that. The TCAP and EOC scores provide one set of data that allows us to showcase our strengths and identifies areas to improve,” said Susan Fanning, TCS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment. “It provides valuable information to help our students in the future. We will use the scores to help our students improve moving forward. We just don’t get the scores and move on. We want to use these scores to close the gap of learning loss.”
Tullahoma City Schools finished higher than the state results in three subjects: U.S. history, English I and algebra II. TCS also met the state proficiency level in biology.
Test score results from this past spring identified growth in certain areas for TCS students. While TCS students finished below the state level in some subjects, there are also areas where they improved from 2021. Middle school students improved their ELA and math scores during this testing year.
Additionally, TCS also had several improvements from 2019, including the number of students who met or exceeded the state level. Tullahoma elementary and high school students saw an improvement in ELA results from their pre-COVID-19 pandemic scores. Elementary students additionally saw a positive bump in their math scores, while THS students scored well above their 2019 mark in science.
“Our teachers and students have faced unprecedented challenges over the last two years, and they continue to work hard to improve,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “It is exciting to see results getting back to or exceeding pre-pandemic results. While there certainly are areas to celebrate, we recognize the areas for improvement, and we will focus our efforts there. TCS administrators, teachers, and instructional coaches will begin analyzing these results to make appropriate instructional decisions that meet our students’ needs.”