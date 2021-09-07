Tullahoma High school will be hosting a tailgate experience this Friday before the home opening game. Tullahoma Wildcat fans are encouraged to come out to Frazier McEwen Park at 5 p.m. to enjoy the pregame event.
There will be games, including spikeball, bounce houses and face painting will be available for younger attendees. Willie the Wildcat will be attending also.
“We are excited to bring a new game day element to Tullahoma this season,” THS Principal Jason Quick said. “So many of our students, not just football players, work hard to make Friday nights a success. The Wildcat Walk is the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate those commitments and contributions from our THS students.”
The Wildcat Walk will showcase the THS JROTC, cheerleaders, band members and football players. Fans are encouraged to line John Olive Way to cheer on the THS students.
After the Wildcat Walk, the Talk of T-Town, hosted by Jason Ray and Zach Birdsong and sponsored by Sun Drop, will begin airing at 6:15 p.m. The live pregame TV show, available on Light Tube, will highlight what is happening inside THS and the entire Tullahoma City School District. A pre-game breakdown will be provided and various guess will appear on the show.
According to Communication specialist at Tullahoma City Schools Zach Birdsong, “While T-Town Tailgate is free to attend, those who want to fully tailgate will also be able to do so before each home game. Tullahoma High School will be renting out reserved 10x10 tents for those who wish to arrive early and relax in style. The season cost to rent a tailgate is $100, and those funds will go towards financially supporting the needs of THS students. Those who want to rent a tent should reach out to Quick at jason.quick@tcsedu.net.”