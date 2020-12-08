A Tullahoma teen was killed and two others were airlifted to Erlanger in Chattanooga Saturday night following a one-vehicle accident on Mary Sharp Drive in Decherd.
The accident occurred near Carmean Family Dental at about 8:45 p.m., authorities said. According to crash reports, the vehicle, reportedly driven by 20-year-old Michael Patillo of Tullahoma, was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck a power pole before hitting a large tree. Casey Gann, 18, of Tullahoma, one of two passengers in the vehicle, was killed in the crash while a juvenile passenger was injured.
Decherd firefighters used the Jaws of Life tool to extricate the driver and two passengers from a red Infiniti G37 sedan with Coffee County plates. The car sustained heavy damage from the collision, and all airbags within the vehicle had deployed.
According to first responders, one motorist was pronounced dead on arrival at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester.
The two surviving motorists were transported by two ambulances to North Middle School, where a landing zone was set up by first responders. The injured were treated and stabilized by EMS personnel before being airlifted to Erlanger by a Life Force air medical helicopter and a Vanderbilt LifeFlight air medical helicopter, authorities said.
The accident is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.