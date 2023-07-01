Grider Stadium is going to see packed house Monday afternoon as the city of Tullahoma will celebrate the nation’s independence with the 2023 Tullahoma Independence Day Regional Celebration.
The gates will open at 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Frazier McEwen Park and Grider Stadium, which will be filled with free music, games, food trucks, inflatable water slides and the largest area fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. The 2023 Tullahoma Independence Day Regional Celebration is sponsored by Nearest Green Distillery, L & H Distributing Company and Budweiser.
Leading up to the pyrotechnic power display will be the return of two bands loved by locals: Vinyl Radio, a 1970s and ‘80s music band, and Sixwire, the Nashville Predators house band. Vinyl Radio will take the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be followed by Sixwire from 7:30 to 9 p.m. to provide musical entertainment for those who attend, with the exception of a 15 to 20-minute break for the city’s fireworks display at around 9:15 p.m. After the fireworks Sixwire will return to the stage to finish out the night. According to Parks and Rec Deputy Director Lyle Russell, various vendors will be available throughout the event, and the fireworks show will take place at around 9 p.m. rain or shine.
Experience Community Church Tullahoma will also be hosting an Independence Day celebration on their campus at 414 Wilson Ave. #121, starting at 4 p.m., with free food, inflatables and fireworks.
The city’s fireworks will not be the only ones lighting up the sky as residents can make the stop at several fireworks tents within the city limits of Tullahoma. According to the city’s municipal code on fire protection and fireworks, fireworks can only be sold within Tullahoma from June 20 through July 9 for Independence Day, and from Dec. 21 through Jan. 5 for New Years’ celebrations. To pick up fireworks, visit any stand in Tullahoma. They are located in the Walmart parking lot, Kroger parking lot, Cherokee Square shopping center, King’s Buffet parking lot, Food Lion parking lot and next to Gondola.
While residents can now purchase fireworks, they will only be able shoot them off for a short period of time. The Tullahoma Fire Department recently announced the permissible hours for fireworks for the holiday weekend. Per the fire department, permissible hours shall only be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from July 1 through 3. The permissible hours for Tuesday, July 4, will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Fireworks will be provided by Pyro Shows, a national pyrotechnics company based out in LaFollette that has presented shows around the world, including in Nashville, the Washington Mall and New York City. The company has put on around 1,000 pyro shows each year with 400 of those shows falling on the weeks before, during and after July 4.