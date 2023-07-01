July 4 Fireworks

Grider Stadium is going to see packed house Monday afternoon as the city of Tullahoma will celebrate the nation’s independence with the 2023 Tullahoma Independence Day Regional Celebration.

The gates will open at 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Frazier McEwen Park and Grider Stadium, which will be filled with free music, games, food trucks, inflatable water slides and the largest area fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. The 2023 Tullahoma Independence Day Regional Celebration is sponsored by Nearest Green Distillery, L & H Distributing Company and Budweiser.

