National Weather Service Nashville
Photo provided

Tullahomans will be feeling the chill this weekend as Tullahoma, and the rest of Middle Tennessee, is under a wind chill warning for Friday.  

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), extremely cold temperatures are expected across the area starting Thursday night into Friday as a blast of arctic air moves in, with wind chill valuing to below zero degrees. Coffee County was placed under a wind chill warning from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to noon Friday, Dec. 23.

