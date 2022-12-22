Tullahomans will be feeling the chill this weekend as Tullahoma, and the rest of Middle Tennessee, is under a wind chill warning for Friday.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), extremely cold temperatures are expected across the area starting Thursday night into Friday as a blast of arctic air moves in, with wind chill valuing to below zero degrees. Coffee County was placed under a wind chill warning from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to noon Friday, Dec. 23.
“Wind chills will be dangerously cold on Friday with temperatures feeling well below zero degrees,” NWS officials said. “Once we fall below freezing Thursday night, that is where we will stay until mid-day Monday. That's about 84 consecutive hours of freezing temperatures!”
Per the National Weather Service’s data, Tullahoma can expect a wind chill of negative ten degrees. Temperatures will stay below freezing through Christmas.
NWS advices residents to prepare ahead of time by checking on vulnerable people, such as the elderly and children, bring pets inside, cover sensitive plants that must remain outside and to let their faucets drip.
As for snow, NWS officials said they are expecting rain on Thursday, Dec. 22, to changeover to snow sometime in the evening. The current forecast for snow accumulation is for amounts ranging from around 0.5 to 1.5 inches, with the higher amounts on the Cumberland Plateau. For Tullahoma specifically, the forecast shows less than one inch of snow accumulation.
“There is the lower possibility of higher accumulations, mainly across the northwest corner and across the Plateau,” NWS officials stated. “This will be dependent on the track of the storm system and how long the snow will stick around before tapering off.”
In a similar tune, the Tullahoma Utilities Authority is advising customers on how to prevent frozen and broken pipes in their homes as the temperature drops into the weekend.
TUA advise customers to take the following steps:
• Disconnect all garden hoses from outdoor hose bibs
• Close foundation vents if possible, and to be sure to open them back when the cold snap is over.
• During very cold conditions, allow inside faucets to drip.
• Open cabinets under faucets in the kitchen and bathrooms, especially if cabinets are on outside walls
• Keep your garage door closed.
• Check the water meter box and make sure the lid is on and secure
• Set your thermostat to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the day and night.
• Find the home’s water cut-off – normally near the foundation of the home in-line with the water meter and the pipes entering the crawl space. If there is a leak in a resident’s home, this valve will allow the resident to quickly shut the water off and prevent damage.
“TUA will respond to emergency calls if you have a water line break; however, significant water damage can occur before our crews can get to your home,” TUA officials said in a statement. “Take the time now before the cold arrives to reduce the chance of frozen and broken pipes. Feel free to call us at 455-4515 if you have any questions.”