The Coffee Pot will stay in T-Town as the Wildcats made it five-in-a-row over the cross-county rival Raiders, trouncing Coffee County 38-7 under the lights of Manchester’s new jumbotron.
The Wildcats dominated the 96th annual episode of the Coffee Pot from the second quarter on, racking up 372 yards against the Red Raiders during Friday night’s game. Tullahoma’s Quarterback Ryan Scott was awarded MVP of the game by the Great American Rivalry Series. Scott threw a total of four touchdown passes during the game. Ryan Scott’s pass to Krys Uselton finally put the Wildcats on the board during the second quarter after what proved to be a fiercely contested first frame that saw no scoring.
“Krys is a really good athlete. We have wanted him to play football for the past three years, instead of being just a basketball player which he is outstanding at. As he figures this game out he will become better and better,” Head Coach John Olive said of recruiting the round-ball standout onto the gridiron.
The Red Raiders were no match for the Tullahoma defense.
“I thought the defense played really well. Our starting defense did have a shut out,” Olive said, noting the lone Coffee score came in the fourth when all the starters had been pulled.
Safety Owen Stroop, intercepted the ball at the Tullahoma 35 yard line in the second quarter, stopping what had been a fairly successful drive for the hosts. The pick let the Scott-led offense take charge. Jacob Dixon gained nine yards to advance to the Tullahoma 44 yard line. Ryan Scott handled the rest by finding Joe Duncan with a 56-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats did not let up there.
Wildcat KeiShawn Cummings saw the end zone again against the Red Raiders. Cummings scored twice for the Wildcats, ran for a six-yard touchdown and caught a 36 yard touchdown pass, giving him a total of five touchdowns on the season after his hat trick last week against Shelbyville in the Wildcats’ 28-14 win. Shelbyville dropped to 0-2 this past week, losing to Tullahoma’s next opponent - Marshall County 21-14.
In between Cummings end zone appearances, Justus Chadwick booted a 46 yard field goal to get the second half scoring underway after the ‘Cats took a 21-0 lead into the locker room. Chadwick was also perfect on PAT attempts, going five-for-five on the night. The five-star kicker also didn’t give the Raiders a chance to return the pigskin as he had six touchbacks on kick offs.
Brody Melton sealed the deal for the Wildcats. Melton snagged a 32-yard pass from Ryan Scott to put up the final points on the jumbo Tron for the Wildcats.
The Red Raiders made one last effort to score on the Wildcats. Freshman, Cole Pippenger secured the only Coffee County touchdown of the night in the 4th quarter. Pippenger ran for 15 yards to finally see the end zone.
Two Wildcats were honored during Friday night’s game. Will Partin received the Great American Rivalry Scholar Athlete award for the Wildcats. Partin takes part in honor classes, AP classes and dual enrollment classes. Partin is also a two sport athlete.
Ryan Scott was honored as the MVP of the game.
“I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Scott commented after his game.
Tullahoma will have a bye week before hosting familiar opponent, Marshall County, Friday, Sept. 10 as their first home game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7.