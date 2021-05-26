Next school year Tullahoma High School students will have a new educational option available to them in the form of the Tullahoma Virtual Academy (TVA).
The new virtual school will allows students to completely personalize their high school education and complete their work at their own pace, according to school officials.
The program will be overseen by Dr. Greg English, who formerly served as an assistant principal at Tullahoma High School. As the new Virtual Director, English will be responsible for curating the curriculum alongside veteran Tullahoma City Schools educators.
The new role is an extension of his previous duties and responsibilities as the virtual director at Tullahoma High School while the school system was navigating virtual classes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, English “did an exceptional job” as the virtual director at THS and “has been on the cutting edge of technology innovation in the classroom as well as serving in a leadership capacity as assistant principal.”
“We look forward to seeing this program begin, thrive and grow under his leadership,” Stephens said of English and TVA.
Virtual options
According to documents English presented to the school board at its May meeting, Tullahoma Virtual Academy has three different educational pathways students in which students can enroll. The first is the full-time virtual instruction, which is available to all students in ninth through 12th grade.
“This option is for students who desire to engage in all of their classes via asynchronous learning,” documents states.
The second pathway is the FLEX option, which allows students to be enrolled at either TVA or THS and take some classes in either school. The FLEX pathway has two options: students can be enrolled at THS and take some virtual classes or students can be enrolled at TVA and take some classes at the brick-and-mortar school.
The third and final pathway is called “Plus-One,” and is designed for students who are enrolled at THS and wish to take more classes and earn more credits toward their postsecondary institution of choice. Plus-One is only available for students in grades 10 through 12. Classes taken through the Plus-One pathway must be in addition to a full course load at Tullahoma High School and are intended to facilitate the acceleration of earned credits in order to graduate early and free up students’ schedules to create more room for the exploration of high school electives.
According to school officials, enrollment for TVA was originally capped at around 30 students but significant interest in the program early on pushed the cap to 50 students. At the May school board meeting, English told the board there were already about 28 students enrolled at TVA in various forms, which school officials felt was a promising indicator of the program’s potential and future success.
Grant funding
In getting the new school up and running, the district applied for and received a grant from the Tennessee Department of Education for Innovative High School Models, which are intended to foster local community partnerships that boost student readiness and prepare high schoolers for jobs and careers in their local communities. The state provided a total of $30 million to 21 different school districts across Tennessee, including Tullahoma City Schools.
The school system received around $750,000 to help finance the curriculum and set up the Tullahoma Virtual Café inside the Community School Services building—the Old West—where virtual students can meet to complete their coursework, meet with study groups or attend weekly live sessions. The café will also potentially be stocked with snacks and refreshments.
The other school districts receiving grant funding for their Innovative High School Models are school districts Tullahoma City Schools compares to academically and demographically, such as Alcoa City Schools, Collierville Schools and Oak Ridge City Schools.
Daily operations
To a question on whether or not virtual students would be able to participate in school sports, English told the board no, full-time virtual students would not be able to participate in TSSAA sports such as football, baseball, soccer and more.
The only way students would be able to continue to participate in school sports is if they were enrolled as FLEX THS students or Plus-One students, as they would be considered full-time THS students. Those pathways provide the access to TVA sources without requiring the student to change their enrollment from THS to TVA.
TVA students will also have plenty of social interactions with their fellow classmates, English told the board. Particularly for FLEX THS and Plus-One students, social interactions, either through elective courses, athletics or extracurriculars, would be available.
According to English, current THS educators will create and teach the TVA classes, and attendance will be taken on a weekly basis by each TVA teacher. The attendance will be based on daily activity from the school’s academic program Schoology and the rate of completion for each assignment from TVA educators between 8 a.m. each Monday and midnight Sunday.