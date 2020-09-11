Nineteen years after 2,977 people lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Tullahoma Fire Department honored the first responders, citizens and volunteers who perished.
The annual ceremony was held outside Station No. 1 on South Jackson Street and included speeches from Fire Chief Richard Shasteen, Mayor Ray Knowis and American Legion Post 43 Commander Alan Harris.
Attendees included retired TFD Deputy Fire Chiefs Phil Duncan and Tim Stubblefield, as well as members of the Tullahoma Police Department, city officials and elected officials, including Aldermen Jenna Amacher and Daniel Berry and State Rep. Rush Bricken.
TFD Engineer Chris DeTeresa rang the bell on the vintage fire engine in the traditional 3-4-3 pattern, signifying the 343 New York Firefighters who lost their lives going into the crumbling Twin Towers to save people after the terrorist attacks.
The American flag was risen up the flag pole outside the fire station before being lowered to half-mast in honor of all who lost their lives 19 years ago today.
Patriot Award
Harris also presented the annual Patriot Awards to one person from TFD and another from TPD.
This year’s TFD Patriot Award winner was Deputy Fire Marshal Richard Steiner. Harris said Steiner has served the TFD since June 5, 1994 and intends to retire next January after a long career fighting fires.
The TPD recipient of the Patriot Award was Officer Kenya Lee, who was not present. According to Harris, Lee was injured in the line of duty recently and was unable to attend the ceremony. Harris added that he would present Lee with her plaque at a later date when she was healed from her injury.
Challenge coin
After the Patriot Award was presented, Capt. Jeff Smith took the mic to present former Deputy Fire Chief Phil Duncan with an official TFD Challenge Coin.
Smith presented Duncan with the coin in commemoration of his many decades of service with the department, telling the crowd Duncan was his own captain for many years.
The coin Smith presented Duncan bore the serial number 40 in honor of Duncan’s 40 years with the TFD family.
Duncan said he appreciated the gesture, thanking Smith and all of TFD for the coin, which he will keep with pride.
Memorial stair climb
Following the ceremony, Shasteen announced that members of the full-time and volunteer fire staff would be participating in a memorial stair climb at the Tullahoma High School football stadium in honor of the 110 flights of stairs climbed by firefighters looking to save people after the terrorist attacks.
About a dozen firefighters put on their full gear to climb up and down the home side bleachers inside the stadium starting at 8:30. Video clips of news coverage from Sept. 11, 2001 played over the Jumbotron while the TFD members completed their journey.
In total, the firefighters climbed 110 flights, or about 2,200 steps, in five laps around the home side bleachers.
According to Chief Shasteen, his crew typically participates in a memorial climb in Nashville on this day each year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual climb was canceled this year.
Luckily, THS Principal Jason Quick offered the football stadium for the firefighters to utilize this year.
Quick told The News he was happy to offer the use of the stadium for the fire department this year and even encouraged his teachers to bring their students out to the stadium to witness the climb. Teachers and students walked laps around the track while the TFD men climbed.
“The students were not even born when this happened, and we want to make sure they understand the heroism [and] the tragic events of the day,” he said. “We just want them to remember 9/11.”
Quick added that he would love to see the climb happen every year, should the fire department agree.
According to Lt. Zach Smith, keeping the climb in Tullahoma may be something the department looks into. He told The News if the annual climb was local, more of the staff could participate.
Sending a crew up to Nashville each year incurs travel costs that would be eliminated if the climb took place in town, he said.