Colonel Randel J. Gordon, the 32nd commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), was officially welcomed to the Tullahoma community at the Oct. 10 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“For the past 71 years, the AEDC has been an important national resource and has contributed to the development of practically every one of the nation’s top-priority aerospace and defense systems,” said Mayor Ray Knowis. “We respect your experience, and we appreciate the leadership and the commitment that you have demonstrated throughout your career. We appreciate that you are a member of our community.”
Members of the community, business leaders and community representatives came out to welcome the commander and his wife, Tiffany. Gordon and his wife have lived in Tullahoma for three months.
“We’re very happy to be here in the local area,” said Gordon. “We’ve gotten a chance to learn the mission of the base and see the people, and we’re very excited to be here and get a chance to meet people and get going. Thanks for having us. Arnold is a great place to live and work.”
Knowis declared Oct. 10 of 2022 to be Colonel Randel J. Gordon Day in Tullahoma, recognizing the work and presence of the new AEDC commander.
“With a couple hours left to Randel J. Gordon Day, I’m assuming that comes with a free ticket to Chick-fil-A. We have a limited amount of time with which to take advantage of this,” Gordon joked. “[My wife and I] are very, very happy to be here. If you had met me a few weeks ago, you would’ve noticed I walked around with a cast on my right hand, and it’s because I met so many people in Tullahoma and shook so many hands that it actually snapped part of my hand. I still have that brace, but I give you that to say that in about 18 or 19 different moves that my wife and I have had in 24 years of service in the Air Force, we have never been a part of a community that has been so welcoming and so open. It has just been wonderful.”
Gordon shared that he and his wife had never been to Tennessee prior to this move, having heard of Arnold Air Force Base but never having had the opportunity to visit.
“We’ve fallen completely in love with it,” he said. “We were talking about this just a few days ago: what a spectacular town, what a wonderful community. I’ve hiked so many different waterfalls just in the time that I’ve been here. The hits just keep coming. Again, thank you for being such an open and welcoming community.”
Gordon went on to congratulate the people and city of Tullahoma for having been named a Great American Defense Community.
“It just hammers just how much of the support that this community has for the base,” he said. “My predecessor, General Geraghty, I’ve known him for a number of years, so when I found out that I was getting this responsibility to come here and replace him, he told me over and over and over again how much he loved the community and the engagement that’s been there with Arnold. And that’s been there one hundred percent.”
Gordon shared that he had just returned from the Air Force Association, a gathering of the United States Air and Space Forces in Washington D.C., which included the Wing Commander’s Conference. This conference is a meeting of the leadership of the Air Force with approximately 300 wing commanders that represent the United States Air Force internationally, according to Gordon.
Gordon shared an analogy from the chief of staff with the audience and members of the board.
“The military bases, to some extent, have become like castles with drawbridges and the moats around it, and that essentially, especially after 9/11, we drew up the drawbridges at a lot of Air Force bases around the country. Essentially the military bases became closed off from the local community, and that’s bad,” he said. “That’s something that the chief of staff felt so strongly about that he made a point to look at all of his wing commanders and to say, ‘I’m looking at you to help lower that drawbridge back down again.’ If we expect to recruit and to be able to build the base and the communities that we need to, we need the support of the local leaders as well. If our answer is that we’re going to be standoffish and you can’t come to the base and no one knows what happens on the base and there’s one community here and another community there, then we’ve failed our mission. I’m here to tell you right now, please let me know what are the things that we can do to reinvigorate some of those ties, especially post-COVID.”
Gordon went on to discuss current international conflicts and the investments coming into Arnold Air Force base as a result of that. He shared that a number of dignitaries have come from Washington D.C. to tour the base and gain understanding of the work that is done there. He reassured the board that Arnold “isn’t going anywhere.”