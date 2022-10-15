Gordon and Ellis
Caitlin Able photo

Colonel Randel J. Gordon, the 32nd commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), was officially welcomed to the Tullahoma community at the Oct. 10 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

“For the past 71 years, the AEDC has been an important national resource and has contributed to the development of practically every one of the nation’s top-priority aerospace and defense systems,” said Mayor Ray Knowis. “We respect your experience, and we appreciate the leadership and the commitment that you have demonstrated throughout your career. We appreciate that you are a member of our community.”