Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”