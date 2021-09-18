The Hospice of Highland Rim is talking turkey as it will play host to its annual Hospice 5K Turkey Trot and 1-Mile Fun Run Oct. 23 at Tims Ford State Park.
Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate either in person or virtually and all participants are guaranteed a t-shirt provided they register by Oct. 8. The event itself will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, with the race to begin at 9 a.m.
There are several ways to sign up for the Turkey Trot. Those wishing to participate can register by going to www.hospiceofthehighlandrimfoundation.org or they may do so at the Tims Ford State Park Visitor’s Center. They may also email HHRF for an application at HHRF@lighttube.net. They may also contact the HHRF office via phone by calling 931-563-7439 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon.
Individual entry fee is $35 or $100 for five people. There will be an awards ceremony after the race at the visitor’s center with light snacks and drinks.