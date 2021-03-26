Floods are among the most frequent and costly natural disasters. Flash floods occur suddenly, due to rapidly rising water along a stream or low-lying area.
The last devastating flood that happened close to Tullahoma happened over a decade ago and was known as the Nashville flood of 2010. According the National Weather Service, there were 26 fatalities reported. Eighteen of those fatalities were in Middle Tennessee. During this flood, the Cumberland River in Nashville crested near 52 feet, which is the highest level seen since a flood in 1937.
Here in Tullahoma, residents living near creeks or in floodplains could experience flash flooding. The National Weather Service defines flash flooding as a rapid and extreme flow of high water into a normally dry area, or a rapid water level rise in a stream or a creek above a predetermined flood level, beginning within six hours of the causative event, for instance, heavy rainfall.
With the threat of floods a year-round issue, the National Weather Service and American Red Cross have issued recommendations for precautions people can use to be prepared should a flood happen.
Know the difference
Flood / Flash Flood Watch A watch means a flood/flash flood is possible in your area.
Flood / Flash Flood Warning: A warning means flooding/flash flooding is already occurring or will occur soon in your area. Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground. Evacuate if directed. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.
Be prepared to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations.
Check emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply. Keep it nearby.
Move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground. Evacuate if directed. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
Indoors
Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.
Boil tap water until supplies have been declared safe.
Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage.
Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.
Don’t use gas or electrical appliances that have been flooded until after they have been checked for safety.
Dispose of any food that has come into contact with flood water.
Outdoors
Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Dips, low spots, canyons, washes, etc. can become filled with water.
Try to get to higher ground and stay there. Move away from dangerous flood water. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.
Don’t walk on beaches or riverbanks.
Don’t allow children to play in or near flood water. It may be contaminated with sewage.
Avoid already flooded areas and areas subject to sudden flooding. The National Weather Service reports that nearly half of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. Move to higher ground away from rivers, streams, creeks, and storm drains.
If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
Do not attempt to cross flowing streams or water covered roads. As little as six inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. The depth of the water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped. Also, standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
Rapidly rising water may stall the engine, engulf the vehicle and its occupants, and sweep them away. Look out for flooding at highway dips, bridges, and low areas. Two feet of water will carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickup trucks.
Stay away from underpasses. Underpasses can fill rapidly with water, while the adjacent roadway remains clear. Driving into an underpass can quickly put you in five to six feet of water.
Turn around and find another route if you come upon floodwater, rapidly rising water or barricades. Barricades are put up by local officials to protect people from unsafe roads. Driving around them can be a serious risk.
The Red Cross also has apps you can download to help during the stormy season. The Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep you and your loved ones safe with real-time alerts, shelter locations and safety advice. The Red Cross First Aid and Pet First Aid apps provide instant access to information on handling the most common emergencies. Download these apps for free by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at redcross.org/apps. Parents can also download the Red Cross Monster Guard App for a fun way to teach children what to do in case of a flood, hurricane and other emergencies.