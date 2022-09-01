Two people face felony assault charges after a man and woman were injured when they were allegedly hit with a baseball bat.
The suspects, Dylan McKay Watkins, 23, Candice Jo Harwell, 25, are charged with aggravated assault for an incident that happened at a residence on Reeves Street in Tullahoma.
Police were dispatched to the location on a fight call and found two people on the ground on the side of the residence when they arrived.
“A female was sitting on the ground crying and a male subject was lying on her lap and did not appear to be moving,” Tullahoma police revealed of what they found when they arrived. “Officers observed a silver metal bat lying on the ground near them.”
The female victim in the case told police that she lived there and was being visited by the male victim when Harwell and Watkins showed up. “She said she heard someone attempting to break into the residence and grabbed a baseball bat for her own protection,” police learned from the woman.
Police remained on the scene as the male victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt for treatment of his severe head injury. It was at that point police say they overheard Harwell on the phone, allegedly telling someone what had happened.
“She stated that ‘Dylan had lost his mind’ and that the two victims had gotten hit with the bat. Watkins, they learned, is the nephew of the male victim. Police also learned that Watkins had allegedly “snatched the keys” from Harwell and fled the scene before police arrived.
Aggravated assault carries three-to-15 years in prison depending on the offender’s prior record.