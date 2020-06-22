Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning after they were involved in a two-car collision.
According to one of the drivers, Greg Perry of Estill Springs, he was travelling north on Northwest Atlantic Street to assist his wife with a flat tire when an SUV pulled onto the road nearly colliding with his truck.
Perry said he swerved to avoid the SUV but was clipped on the rear end of his vehicle, causing him to hit a silver sedan head-on. Perry's truck and the sedan ended up in the ditch near Hoover Lane.
The owner of the SUV pulled off the road as well, but suffered minimal damage to its front end.
Tullahoma Fire Department, Tullahoma Police Department and Coffee County Emergency Medical Service crews all responded to the scene.
The wreck remains under investigation by Tullahoma Police Department.