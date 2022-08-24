A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter hit a power line killing a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday afternoon.
In a press conference Tuesday night, THP officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office identified the trooper in the crash as Sergeant Lee Russell.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office reported the Marion County sheriff’s deputy as Matt Blansett on their Facebook page Wednesday morning. The post read, “Pray for the families of Lee Russell (THP) and Matt Blansett (Marion County S.O.).”
“While the investigation is ongoing, please give the families their privacies,” a THP spokesperson said Tuesday evening. “Please give them their time to start comprehending what they’re going through. Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement.”
The FAA reported that a Bell 206 helicopter struck a power line and crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, around 4p.m. Tuesday. The helicopter was recovered Tuesday evening.
Witnesses said it was flying low, moving erratically and flying in circles. It collided with power lines next to I-24 near Aetna Mountain and Nickajack Lake. The severed lines fell across the interstate.
A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed that the helicopter struck the power lines crossing Interstate-24 at mile marker 163, causing them to fall across the roadway.
As a result, I-24 East was closed and I-24 West was reduced to one lane through the area. The spokesperson said that TDOT crews assisted with traffic control.
A crash site was identified on SR-134, which was also closed in both directions.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to an FAA spokesperson.