Nonprofit Focus and Follow Through Inc., will be awarding scholarships to two local Tullahoma High School graduates this Saturday, June 25.
Focus and Follow Through Inc., is a nonprofit organization that serves the Middle Tennessee area with its mission being to assist young graduates with their transition into adulthood through mentorship programs, financial assistance and helping to create an overall positive environment so that they may reach their full potential.
Founder Thomas Davis said this year marks the seventh year the organization has held KB Day and the fourth year of awarding the scholarship. KB Day was formed to honor Kristopher Braston, who was killed in a drug-related shooting in 1995.
“We use this platform to uplift, and inform the community of certain issues that plaque our society,” Davis said. “Our first year awarding the scholarship went to Jane Allen from Tullahoma.”
This year’s recipients are Ryan Scott and Mya London. Ryan was the quarterback for Tullahoma High School when they won the TSSAA Class 4A State Championship in December 2021. Mya faced life changing circumstances while attending school, which included the death of two siblings, and health conditions that left her partially paralyzed. Yet, she was able to enroll in Tullahoma City Schools' credit recovery program and walked across the stage to receive her diploma during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony this past May.
This year’s KB Day event will have plentiful of activities throughout the day at Jefferson State Park at 814 S. Jefferson St. before the award ceremony at 6 p.m., which will feature Corey Davis and Allen Burnett as guest speakers.
Davis said each year the organization has increased the amounts of the scholarship due to donations within the Tullahoma area and this year the goal is to raise $7,500. Thus far they have raised $4,000 funds with a fish fry, carwash and Donate-a-Day calendar via Facebook. He added they started a GoFundMe to help raise the rest of the funds.
“I’m confident with the community’s help that we will reach our goal,” he said.
For more, visit the Focus and Follow Through Facebook page and to donate go to gofund.me/7d57fe14.