Two Coffee County students have been awarded scholarships to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Dr. James Mantooth, executive director, Office of Enrollment Services and Student Engagement.
The students include:
Hannah Roberts, of Tullahoma, daughter of Brad and Carol Roberts, is a freshman. She received the Achieve Scholarship.
Kristen Wray, of Manchester, daughter of Darryl and Christy Wray, is a sophomore. She received the Elam Transfer Achieve Scholarship.