Two men who were arrested in the shooting deaths of two Estill Spring residents last September have been bound to the grand jury on four counts of first degree murder, respectively.
The alleged shooters, Ronald Andrew Archey, 54, and Cullen Blake Hickerson, 25, were each bound to the grand jury recently with four counts of first degree murder. Archey and Hickerson could face life in prison if convicted of first degree murder per count. Their cases will now be taken to the grand jury, and if either of them are indicted by the tribunal they will face trial in circuit court.
They are accused of killing Chastity Hill, 27, and Logan Tindale, 22, inside a Clyde Vickers Road residence on Sunday, Sept. 19. A subsequent investigation over the next several days was conducted by the DA's office and the Coffee County Sheriff's Department.
According to the warrants against the men, it is alleged the men went to the residence with intent to commit an assault or felony and while there acted in concert with one another to kill the victims. The warrants further revealed the suspects have confessed to their involvements in the slayings.
Hickerson was on parole at the time of the murders for a conviction in 2019 on the charge of aggravated assault for which he was given a seven-year sentence. His prior charges stemmed from a domestic incident with his girlfriend in which he reportedly threw knives at her and then pointed a shotgun at her while she was holding her young child. Archey also has a history with the state prison system, booked in 2013. The charges for his prison sentence are not known.
A motive has not been revealed in the slayings.