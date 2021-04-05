Country singer and multi-platinum entertainer Jason Aldean will return to the live music scene for the first time in over a year with two nights of Jason Aldean: Live at the Bonnaroo Farm on May 14 and 15.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday, April 9 via jasonaldean.com and bonnaroofarm.com. One dollar from each ticket will benefit the Bonnaroo Works Fund.
The three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year will host a limited number of fans in socially distanced four-person pods, starting at $99 a pod.
“You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes,” said Aldean. “So being able to set up the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time. We’re going to turn it up - there’s nobody out there to bother - and make up for some lost time for sure.”
Tickets will be sold in groups of four and will provide access to an 8’ x 8’ pod, with pods arranged to allow 6 feet of distance between groups. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to create their own comfortable space within their pod.
Concessions and merchandise will be available on-site through mobile ordering. Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue but may be removed while inside their own reserved seating area. Camping is not available for the two-night concerts.
For more information about event details and guidelines, go to bonnaroofarm.com.
Starting in the end of May, the first installment of the concert series Concerts On The Farm will begin and feature Billy Strings on May 28, Jon Pardi with special guest Jameson Rodgers May 29 and The Avett Brothers July 2-4.
The 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place Sept. 2 through 5 with featured headliners Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler the Creator. Tickets are still available at Bonnaroo.com.