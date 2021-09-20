An investigation continues after two people were found dead inside a Clyde Vickers Road residence Sunday morning, their cause of death due to gunshot wounds.
The bodies of the victims, Chassity Kay Hill, 27, and Logan Tindale, 22, were found by a neighbor to the 93 Clyde Vickers Road residence Sunday morning. Lawmen say Tindale was a resident of Tennessee and Florida, and that Hill was a resident in both Coffee and Moore counties. The Estill Springs area where the potential homicide happened is located on the opposite side of AEDC from Tullahoma just off of Winchester Highway.
Investigators remain tight lipped about the investigation and are yet to announce a motive and/or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on the case should contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 931-728-3591.