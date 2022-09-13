Michael and Jessica Bartlett were just about to sit down to dinner on Labor Day when the couple’s two-year old daughter Winnie Mae alerted them that their apartment was on fire.
The couple had been monitoring their electric smoker throughout the day, which was located behind their apartment located in the 90 block of Haymarket Square in Manchester.
“I just flipped everything over and said we have to get the sides finished up, we are having dinner in 15 minutes,” he said.
After checking on the food, the couple’s daughter, Winnie Mae came rushing in from her bedroom to tell her parents that the apartment was on fire.
“My daughter came running into the living room saying fire, smoke,” Jessica Bartlett said.
It was then that the couple realized their daughter’s room, which was located against the back wall of the apartment, was filling with smoke.
Michael Bartlett then attempted to open the backdoor to the apartment.
“I grabbed the door handle, opened the door and it went boom,” he said.
The couple were able to safely exit their residence with their daughter and their dog.
According to a statement by Manchester Fire & Rescue Chief George J. Chambers III., fire crews responded after receiving a report of a structure fire at the address at 4:05 p.m.
“Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke conditions coming out of the roof at the residence. While conducting an assessment of the scene, an officer discovered heavy fire on the rear of the apartment,” the chief said.
The neighboring apartment was also damaged during the incident. No other residents of the apartment block were home at the time of the incident.
Now, in the wake of losing their home and most of their possessions, the Bartlett family is trying to figure out what to do next.
“We are staying with his mom temporarily,” Jessica Bartlett said. “We are looking into leads on apartments, but that is just going to take time. We have to get out of here and figure out what we even have. Then we have to find another place to live.”
While the family has lost most of their belongings due to smoke and water damage, Michael and Jessica Bartlett said it is their daughter who has taken the biggest loss.
“The person that took the most damage from this was her, because she has lost all of her clothes, all of her toys, we are really going to have to start over,” Michael Bartlett said.
Her mother noted that her daughter is the true hero of the situation.
“Our two year old is a hero and if it were not for her, things would have been different,” she said. “There was no fire alarm in the complex.”