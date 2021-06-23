The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to leave wildlife in the wild.
In an announcement on social media, TWRA advised anyone who finds a baby raccoon, opossum, rabbit and so on and thinks it was abandoned to leave it alone.
“The majority of the wildlife that well-meaning humans ‘rescue’ really did not need to be rescued,” the statement read. “Wildlife mothers hide their babies and only visit them a few times a day to feed.” The statement added that the mothers leave their babies for long periods to either look for food or to move dens and the babies will often explore.
TWRA officials stated the best thing for young wildlife is their mother and asks everyone to keep their distance from the baby animals because their mothers won't return if they are around as they see them as a predator and not helping.
If anyone has watched a baby animal and believe the baby is sick, injured or not thriving then they are asked to call a licensed rehabber as it is illegal to take any wildlife from the wild.
According to the TWRA’s website, there are currently no licensed rehabbers in Coffee County, but there are in Grundy, Franklin, Rutherford and Warren counties. A complete list can be found at www.tn.gov/twra/wildlife/rehab.html.
The website also noted that wildlife rehabilitators do not pick up animals, so if you find an animal and a rehabilitator can accept the animal, you will need to arrange transportation to deliver the animal to the rehabilitator.
For more information go to www.tn.gov/twra/wildlife/rehab.