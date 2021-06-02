Noon Rotarians had the opportunity to learn more about the Tennessee Board of Regents during their last meeting for the month of May.
Chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Dr. Flora W. Tydings spoke to the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club to talk about TBR.
She was introduced to rotary members by Fran Marcum who gave an overview of Tydings’ responsibilities since being appointed in 2016.
Marcum said Tydings oversees all precedence in the system and “guiding the entire system, according to the Board’s policies and Tennessee state laws.”
Before serving TBR Tydings began her career as an educator in the Houston County, Georgia school system from 1976 through 1984. She returned to education in 1994 as an apprenticeship director for four Georgia public schools and as an adjunct instructor at Middle Georgia College.
In 1996 she served Macon Technical Institute as the Director of Curriculum and Staff Development before becoming Vice President for Academic Affairs at Central Georgia Technical College in 1998 and served in the position until she was appointed as President at Athens Technical College in 2003. In 2015 she moved to Tennessee and served as President of Chattanooga State Community College.
TBR and the pandemic
Tydings discussed with members what TBR does and some of the developments in the last year. She stated that the mission for the system is to help with both student success and workforce development.
“If we always put that on the forefront of everything we do then I know that our system is going to be successful,” Tydings said. “Our students are going to be successful and we are gonna change lives and we do that one student, one community and one state at a time.”
Across the state, TBR has 175 teaching locations, 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT) and 13 community colleges, which includes 140,000 students and 7,000 employees altogether.
“The mission of what we’re trying to accomplish couldn’t take a pause for a year,” Tydings said.
She said she was surprised to learn that during the pandemic there was an increase in students graduating from community colleges and technical schools and a new record for awards to community college students was set in 2019-2020.
“Our students persisted, our faculty persisted and we actually had an increase in the number of people who received their degrees during that time,” Tydings said.
County and state stats
She then presented rotary members statistics involving Coffee County and pursuing higher education. The data showed that Coffee County had a higher public high school graduation rate, 90.1%, than the state average, 89.1%, yet the county had a lower college-going rate, 57.0%, than the state average, 61.8%. However, in Coffee County the rate of first-time freshman who are recipients of the Tennessee Education Lottery Scholarship, 72.5%, is higher than the state average, 65.8%.
“What that says is we have a lot of people who are first-time freshmen right out of graduation, but there are still adult students here who haven’t gone to college,” Tydings said.
She added if Coffee County had just 31 more students going to college then college-going rate would be higher than the state average.
“Our goal is to make sure Coffee County gets 31 more students going so you are beating the state average because you do everything so well here,” she said.
Along with the county’s numbers, Tydings showed the FAFSA completion rate for the state and said Tennessee has been leading the country in having the fastest rate for completing the FAFSA for the last five years. She said that was important because in order to be eligible for TN Promise students must file a FAFSA.
“Right now we lead the country in the number of students that fill [FAFSA] out and are ready to go to college every year,” she said.
When it came to students who attend TCATs, 82% of students who start at TCATs complete their programs, the pass rate of students who take their licensure examines is 95%, the job placement rate for graduates is 89% and employer satisfaction rate of the graduates is 97%.
Tydings then announced TBR received $45 million in its budget and will use it to build a new campus for TCAT Shelbyville.
“This is just an incredible opportunity and we need to thank our senators and representatives from this area because they made it happen,” she said.
TBR’s warranty
To end her presentation, Tydings talked about TBR’s warranty for its graduates to employers.
The warranty guarantees that students who have earned degree or certification from any college or school under TBR have the skills and training needed to perform any critical work functions in their program of study. If the employer informs TBR that the student they have hired does not have the necessary skills or is untrained then TBR will take them back and retrain them at no cost to the student or to the employer.
“We believe in what we do, we stand behind what we do and we try every day to help to improve the lives of our students,” Tydings said.