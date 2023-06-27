UDC.jpg

Members of Kirby-Smith Chapter 327 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy honored Confederate soldiers recently. Pictured, from left, are Sheila Williams, Syble Throneberry and Ginger Delius at the Confederate Memorial Monument in Tullahoma.

 Photo provided

On June 3, members of the Kirby-Smith Chapter 327 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) gathered at the Tullahoma Confederate Cemetery to commemorate Confederate Memorial Day.

June 3 is also the birth date of Jefferson Davis, who was the first and only president of the Confederate States of America. The nation was formed in 1861 by the secession from the Union of 11 southern states. Davis was born in 1808 near Fairview, K.Y. 

