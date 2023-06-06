1A - unemployment down.jpg

Statewide, Tennessee continued to experience near-record low unemployment in April, and county jobless rates for the month were just as impressive. The latest numbers for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) show county unemployment decreased from Shelby to Sullivan counties during the month.

The drop included the Tullahoma-Manchester Micropolitan area where unemployment amongst its 47,633 member workforce dropped by 0.6% to 2.6%. Broken down into counties that make up the area, Coffee County’s 24,975 person workforce saw 662 people unemployed as the unemployment numbers sat at 2.7%. Franklin County’s 18,868 workforce had 511 unemployed and also had a 2.7% unemployment rate. Moore County fared best with its 3,790 workforce with 76 people unemployed with a 2% jobless rate. The numbers for the Micropolitan area are all under the state average of 3.4%. Moore has the second lowest unemployment rate in the state.

