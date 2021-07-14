The strike at Arnold Air Force Base continues, following a vote from the membership of the skilled wage employees represented by the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) last Friday.
The hundreds of metal trades workers at Arnold Air Force have continued their strike for more than a week, after initially walking off the job site Friday, July 2 at 1 p.m.
Last Friday evening, July 9, union membership voted on a revised “last, best and final” offer from National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS). According to union leadership, the membership overwhelmingly rejected the NAS offer.
Jimmy Hart, the president of the Metal Trades Department–AFL-CIO, told The News that a “super majority” of the workforce voted to turn down the revised offer, keeping the nearly 700 metal trades workers represented by the Council on the picket lines “in pursuit of fair wages, affordable healthcare and dignity in the workplace.”
TN AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus said the statewide organization fully supports all the brothers and sisters on the picket line.
“It’s pretty obvious from the vote last Friday, which was pretty overwhelmingly, ‘No,’ that there’s still members that are not satisfied with what…the company is offering, and we’re fully supportive of that,” he said. “We believe that our members have a right to get the contract that they deserve, and they also have the right to stand on that road and let people know they’re standing up for working people—not just themselves, but working people in the state of Tennessee.”
Negotiations between the two entities resumed last Thursday, July 8, at the request of AEMTC, according to a statement from NAS Communications Specialist Sheila Gideon. A request for comment from NAS on the most recent vote was not answered by press time.
The strike has now lasted 12 straight days.