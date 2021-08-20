A Unionville man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.
The suspect, Ronald Colton “Cole” McAbee, 27, of Holly Court in Unionville – located just north of Shelbyville, was arrested this past Tuesday on eight criminal counts, according to information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Middle District in Nashville.
Charges against McAbee include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers inflicting bodily injury and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
McAbee is one of seven men from around the nation accused of knocking a Washington, D.C police officer to the ground and repeatedly attacking him. Prosecutors say there are pictures that captured McAbee during the storming of the Capitol on the day lawmakers were gathering to confirm the results of the presidential election.
McAbee made his first court appearance Tuesday in Nashville. He is one of 17 people from Tennessee arrested in the Capitol rioting.