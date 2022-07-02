Twenty nonprofits have been chosen to be 2022-2023 Nonprofit Partners and funding recipients of United Way of Highway 55.
United Way of Highway 55 announced Thursday the funding of 20 local nonprofits. On April 27, 28, and 29 United Way of Highway 55 allocations team, made up of local community and Board members, reviewed applications and conducted interviews with each agency. The 20 nonprofit partners are located and/or serve in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. They will receive a total of $40,000 or more for the year. Each nonprofit will receive 4 checks for the year.
Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Highway 55, stated “Our goal is to allocate more funds every year to local nonprofits. Raise more so we can give more. The committee does not take choosing the partners lightly. Every nonprofit is required to present to the committee. The committee studies every application and 990. Many areas are weighed like do they serve Coffee, Moore, and/or Warren Counties? Does their mission serve one of our 4 pillars: Health, Basic Essentials, Education, & Income? How high is the need for their mission in our community? How much are they asking and where will the funds be used? Where do most of their donations come from (Grants, Businesses, Individual, Fundraisers)? Are they heavily volunteer based or how much do they pay out to employees? These questions along with many more are discussed. The committee meets without me to decide and divide the budget on how much each nonprofit will receive. It is a tedious and well thought out process. I would say it is the best way to get involved and learn about our local nonprofits and what United Way does. Any community individual can be on the allocations committee. If they are not employed or serve on a nonprofit Board/Committee, because that would be a conflict of interest. We do want a diverse committee representing all 3 counties we serve. We appreciate all nonprofits that applied and will continue to share our resources. We also invite all local nonprofits (501c3) that serve Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties to apply next year. With that being said, it is my pleasure to introduce our 2022-2023 Partner Nonprofits:”
The 2022-23 partners include:
• Homeless of McMinnville Effort (HOME)
• Children’s Advocacy Center, 31st Judicial District
• Kids of the Community
• My Father’s Closet
• Young Men United
• The Hope Center of Warren Co
• Coffee Co Humane Society
• Coffee Co Child Care Center
• Tullahoma Day Care Center
• Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation
• Coffee Co Senior Citizens
• Moore Co Senior Citizens
• Trinity Care Center
• Access Hope
• Haven of Hope
• CASA Works
• Canvas Community Church/Community Table
• HorsePlay Inc.
• The Storehouse
• The Shepherd’s House
“Our community will continue to grow and strengthen through supporting these much-needed missions and programs. I am truly grateful for the businesses and individuals who support our nonprofits every year. We can support so many local agencies and programs because of the help of our community. United Way of Hwy 55 strives to be involved and impact as many nonprofits and programs in the community as we can with the support of our amazing, continued donors” stated Ashley Abraham, Executive Director of United Way of Highway 55.
This year’s allocation’s team included the following individuals:
• Michele Simmons: Board Chair-Business Development Manager at ResourceMFG
• Ashley Franklin: Board Member-Regional Leader, Primerica (Independent Contractor)
• Ashley Wright: Board Secretary- Owner of Local Flair Public Relations
• Holly Buchanan: Board Member-On Site Supervisor Bottling, Staffmark at Jack Daniels Distillery
• Monty Hawkins: Board Member-Utility Man, Certified Arborist at TUA
• Christy Brown: Christy Rogers Brown, Realtor- EXP Realty
• Wayne Monteith: National Aerospace Solutions, Deputy General Manager
• Lauren Welsh: Grace Baptist Church
• Billy Welsh: Pastor at Grace Baptist Church, Manchester; Served 8 years prior in the United States Marine Corps
• Gloria Humphrey: Board Member-Physician Recruiter, American Physician Partners
United Way of Highway 55 works in the community to build access to financial stability, education, health services, and basic essentials in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. Most know of ‘United Way’ but not the impact we make locally.
“Our chapter, United Way of Hwy 55 only focuses on these 3 counties: Coffee, Moore, and Warren,” Abraham revealed. “We collaborate with businesses, schools, individuals, nonprofits, churches, food pantries, and more to meet needs and find solutions. All donated dollars stay in OUR community helping our partner nonprofit missions and many needed programs.”
United Way of Highway 55 would like to acknowledge our Gold donor: National Aerospace Solutions. Other consistent and valued donors include Cherokee Distributing Company, Stan McNabb-Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram, Tullahoma Utilities Authority, Kroger, Marcroms Pharmacy, Publix, Walmart, Jack Daniels, Nationwide, City of Tullahoma, AT&T, and more. Visit their website to learn more or DONATE at highway55unitedway.org.