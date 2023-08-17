UW 23-24 nonprofit celebration.JPG
John Coffelt photo

United Way of Highway 55 recently unveiled the 12 nonprofits that have been chosen to be 2023-2024 Nonprofit Partners and funding recipients.

United Way of Highway 55 (UWHWY55) announces the funding of twelve local nonprofits. From June 20 through 22, UWHWY55 allocations committee, made up of local community and board members, reviewed applications and conducted interviews with each agency. Of 30 nonprofit applicants, the committee chose 12 nonprofit partners to help fund. They are located and/or serve in Coffee, Moore and Warren Counties. They will each receive varying amounts to help fund unique requests within their organization. Each nonprofit will receive quarterly checks for the year.